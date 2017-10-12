Texas freshman QB Sam Ehlinger crushing defenders

AUSTIN, Texas — Deep into overtime against Kansas State, Texas freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger burst into the middle of the line and veered right. A Wildcats defender in his sight, Ehlinger lowered his shoulder, threw a forearm and smashed through the tackler for an extra five yards.

In one crushing blow on a drive to the winning touchdown, Ehlinger sent a message to the Big 12: These Longhorns are tougher than Texas teams of recent past and the young quarterback with the big muscles and thick neck is leading the way.

"That kid's a hard-nose baller," Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson said.

No. 12 Oklahoma most certainly took notice. The Sooners (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) and Longhorns (3-2, 2-0) meet Saturday in their annual rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

While Longhorns coach Tom Herman refuses to say publicly who will start at quarterback, all signs point to Ehlinger taking over the offence from sophomore Shane Buechele, who has missed two games this season with nagging injuries. Ehlinger is 2-1 as a starter with 900 yards passing and five touchdowns and 212 yards rushing. His 487 total yards against Kansas State rank third in school history.

An Austin native, Ehlinger grew up in the shadow of the Texas campus. A popular photo making the rounds on social media is of a toddler Ehlinger in denim overalls and flashing the "Hook'em Horns" signal with both hands.

Ehlinger's father, Ross, died while competing in a triathlon in San Francisco in 2013 when Sam was in eighth grade. The two had spent their fall Saturdays going to or watching Longhorns games.

"He taught me that determination and consistency and hard work, and working hard every day is what he instilled into my morals," Ehlinger told 247sports.com in 2016 . Texas said it would not make Ehlinger available to speak with reporters this week ahead of the Oklahoma game.

Although Ehlinger initially committed to the Longhorns under former coach Charlie Strong, he stuck with Texas in order to be close to home even after Strong was fired. He enrolled in January in order to participate in spring drills.

"From the day I met him, this is an extremely mature guy. You don't go through what he went through ... all of a sudden have to be the man of your household, and not mature very quickly," Herman said earlier this season. "He's a bit of an old soul. I think that's what has allowed him to step into this role maybe a little bit easier than most."