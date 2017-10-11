FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit in Week 6

Running back

— Elijah McGuire, NY Jets vs. New England

With both Matt Forte and Bilal Powell possibly out this week, McGuire will be the Jets' primary back against a Patriots team giving up the most FPPG to RBs. McGuire can catch the ball out of the backfield, and the Pats have given up the most receiving TDs to RBs.

— Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. LA Chargers

While Lynch's declining snaps played percentage is concerning, he still leads Raiders RBs in carries by a wide margin. The Chargers give up 5 yards per rushing attempt as well as the most total rushing yards to RBs, who have averaged 151 yards per game.

Wide receiver

— Marvin Jones, Detroit at New Orleans

Jones led Lions receivers with eight targets, five catches and 64 receiving yards in Week 5. The Saints have given up the fifth highest average overall passing yards per game, and the highest average receiving yards per game to WR2s.

— Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs injured his groin in Week 5. Monitor his progress. If he's limited, Thielen may see the most targets among Vikings receivers in Week 6 against the Packers, who surrendered three TDs to WRs in Week 5.

— John Brown, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers have given up the most FPPG to WRs. When healthy, John Brown is the Cardinals' most explosive receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald. Tampa Bay's defence has been riddled with injuries, yielding 309 passing yards per game, second most in football.

Tight end

— A.J. Derby, Denver vs. NY Giants

Derby was targeted six times, caught four passes for 75 yards, and made a one handed grab for a TD in his last game before his Week 5 bye. The Giants have given up at least one TD to a tight end in each game this season.

— Ryan Griffin, Houston vs. Cleveland

Griffin has averaged five targets per game over the past three weeks. The Browns have given up the most receptions and second most FPPG to tight ends.

SIT 'EM

Quarterback

— Eli Manning, NY Giants at Denver

The Giants lost four WRs in Week 5, (two of them for the season). They limp into Denver against the Broncos' shutdown defence that's allowing the 10th lowest average passing yards per game.

— Jared Goff, LA Rams at Jacksonville

Goff faces a Jaguars defence that forced Ben Roethlisberger to throw five interceptions in Week 5, and has given up the fewest FPPG to QBs.

Running back

— Jonathan Stewart, Carolina vs. Philadelphia

Stewart is coming off of a brutal 18 carry, 21 yard Week 5 performance and is up against an Eagles defence that allows just 63 rushing yards per game, and the sixth fewest FPPG to RBs.

— NY Giants Running Backs, vs. Denver

Whether Orleans Darkwa is healthy enough to play, or if it's Wayne Gallman carrying the ball for the Giants, anyone trying to run against the Broncos defence will have a hard time. They're allowing just 2.4 yards per carry and 51 rushing yards per game.

Wide receiver

— DeVante Parker, Miami at Atlanta

The Dolphins are hinting that Parker, who injured his ankle in Week 5, may play in Week 6, however their overall offence looks terrible. They weren't able to move the ball in a favourable matchup against the Titans in Week 5, and all Dolphins receivers should be downgraded this week against an improved Falcons defence.

— Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Although he returned a punt for a TD, Hill had a pedestrian four catches for 68 yards in Week 5. This week, he faces a Steelers team that has yielded the lowest average passing yards per game and the fewest FPPG to WRs. He still has big play potential, but will be severely challenged in Week 6.

Tight end

— Eric Ebron, Detroit at New Orleans

Tight ends have just 13 receptions against the Saints. Ebron has caught just five passes on 15 targets over the past three weeks, and is droppable in most leagues.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the Fantasy Sports Network, http://FNTSY.com

By Joe Gallina, The Associated Press