Ravens LB Mosley living up to standard set by Ray Lewis

"Playing at a great place like Alabama, with a defensive mindset, a lot of the plays we ran there are similar to here," Mosley said. "Once you get comfortable with your teammates and the new surroundings, you just go out and make plays."

Mosley has maintained that level of production. His 44 tackles currently ranks fifth in the NFL, and he's also picked off a pass and forced a fumble.

"Specifically, he's just a talented guy," coach John Harbaugh said. "He's got great body control and a great awareness for the game. When guys are pulling around on you and you're hitting those guards in the hole, he's got a way of slipping those blocks and making plays — which is probably what the great ones do as linebackers."

His prowess at the position is being noticed around the league. The Ravens (3-2) take on the Bears (1-4) this weekend, and Chicago coach John Fox knows what to expect.

"He's a fine football player, smart, great instincts," Fox said. "He hasn't done it as long as Ray, so I don't want to start comparing them quite yet. But he's had a great start to his career and I have a lot of respect for his abilities."

Mosley may never take over the locker room and huddle the way Lewis did, but he's growing comfortable in a leadership role.

"C.J. is not the most talkative guy, but he has led by example and has led vocally, too," Harbaugh said. "He's the leader on the field, he's the play caller and he does a great job of communicating with the guys."

Though he's in the NFL now, Mosley won't forget his college roots. The ends of his dreadlocks are tinted, and the colour isn't readily identifiable around these parts.

Asked to describe the shade of red, Mosley smiled coyly and said, "Crimson."

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press