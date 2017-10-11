LeBron aggravates ankle injury; opener vs. Celtics in doubt

CLEVELAND — LeBron James won't play again this preseason, and there's a chance he'll miss Cleveland's hyped opener with Boston.

James didn't practice Wednesday, a day after he made his exhibition debut after being slowed by a sprained left ankle sustained Sept. 27. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said the four-time MVP is sore and has been ruled out of Cleveland's final preseason game Friday night in Orlando.

As for James' status for Tuesday night's game against the Celtics and former Cavs All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, Lue was non-committal.

"Not sure," Lue said. "Got treatment all day today, so I'm not sure if we should be concerned or not. But it's pretty sore today so we'll just see what happens."

Lue said James is upset that his ankle is still an issue.

"Pretty mad, pretty pissed off," Lue said "But I mean, it is what it is."

James did not speak to reporters following Wednesday's practice.

He aggravated his ankle Tuesday night against Chicago as the Cavs unveiled a new starting lineup featuring James, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, Jae Crowder and Kevin Love. James scored 17 points and had eight turnovers, but the defending Eastern Conference champions fell to 0-4 and it's apparent their new lineup is going to need a lot more time together. There were few sparkling moments as the group was mostly out of sync.

Lue said J.R. Smith will rejoin the starting lineup while James is out and guard Jose Calderon will enter the rotation.

For now, James' injury will prevent the Cavs from working out their offensive kinks. Lue said he's had to alter some plans already.