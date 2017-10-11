Falcons have help at other positions if again thin at WR

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A bye week has provided no assurance Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will have all his wide receivers healthy for Sunday's game against Miami.

Starting receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu were hurt and missed the second half of Atlanta's 23-17 loss to Buffalo on Oct. 1. Jones appears to be on track to play against the Dolphins, though he only had limited availability on Wednesday as he returns from a hip injury. Sanu hasn't returned to practice.

Backup Justin Hardy, who had the team's only touchdown catch against Buffalo, also was out Wednesday with an illness.

Taylor Gabriel could move up as a starter in two-receiver sets.

Coach Dan Quinn says running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman give Ryan effective targets as receivers.

"We're fortunate that we have depth at the (wide receiver) position, but we're also fortunate we have our running backs," Quinn said Wednesday. "These guys can really make plays with the ball in their hands, too, not just taking a handoff but in the pass game as well."

Coleman, third on the team with 13 catches, grinned as he talked about the chance to make an even bigger impact as a receiver.

"I enjoy that a lot, catching the ball out of the backfield, going out there as a receiver and running routes," Coleman said before adding for emphasis "I like that a lot. I want to be in open field as much as possible."

Ryan used Coleman's 39-yard sideline catch against Buffalo as an example of how the running backs can play like receivers.

"It's huge to have those two guys as versatile as they are in the passing game," Ryan said. "You look at the play Tevin made against Buffalo going down the sideline laying out for a ball on a vertical shot down the field. That's about as good as any wide receiver in the league."