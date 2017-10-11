OHL Roundup: Greyhounds down Spirit 6-3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Mac Hollowell had two goals and two assists as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the Saginaw Spirit 6-3 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Morgan Frost scored once and set up two more for the Greyhounds (6-1-1), who also got goals from Ryan Roth, Boris Katchouk and Jack Kopacka.

Damien Giroux had a pair of goals for the Spirit (1-4-1) while Ryan Stepien had the other.

Matthew Villalta made 38 saves for the win as Evan Cormier stopped 29-of-35 shots in a losing cause.