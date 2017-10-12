Like most seasons some unsung players emerging for Seahawks

SEATTLE — At some point in nearly every season of Pete Carroll's tenure in Seattle, someone unexpected, or undervalued in another place, finds his way into being an important reason the Seahawks have success.

The Seahawks aren't unique in finding overlooked players and it could be just for a single game, or a specific package or role. But the frequency by which Seattle unearths these gems has become part of who the Seahawks are.

The latest discoveries appear to be running back J.D. McKissic, cornerback Justin Coleman and defensive end Marcus Smith. Those three were deemed expendable by others. Whether through injuries or earned opportunity, they have already been important additions for the Seahawks.

"I would never say the bottom of the roster," Carroll said. "I would say that guys who have come to us; the new guys in the program."

The success of the Seahawks will always be foremost due to the play of their stars, as has been the case this season. It's been Russell Wilson or Bobby Wagner or Michael Bennett or Earl Thomas at the core of why Seattle sits at 3-2 at the bye, coming off one of the more important road wins of the past few seasons by knocking off the Rams last weekend.

But throughout Carroll's tenure, it's often unsung players that came through. In previous years it's been the likes of Thomas Rawls, DeShawn Shead and Jermaine Kearse that have been this year's version of Smith, McKissic or Coleman. Guys that were on the fringes to make a roster who earned prominent roles when given a chance.

"We have always pretty much had the mentality that the next guy is going to do all right," Carroll said. "We are never really worried about that. I think the indication is to show you why, and here we are again. So we will count on those guys to do a nice job whether they are coming off the bench or starting. We do have good depth and have a roster that we have felt strongly about for some time. I think that kind of shows."

The latest trio to make a mark all found their way to Seattle with varied histories.

Because of his position, McKissic has a chance to become the most impactful of the three. After being let go by Atlanta and inactive for the first three weeks, McKissic has flashed his skill as a runner and pass catcher in the previous two games. McKissic's two touchdowns against Indianapolis provided a jolt to Seattle's lagging offence, and he followed with three receptions in the win over the Rams.

"I'm comfortable. Whatever role they have for me, I have to do my best," McKissic said. "Special teams, running the ball, catching the ball, I'm just going to do the best I can."