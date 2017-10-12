Strachan out as Scotland coach after WCup qualifying failure

GLASGOW, Scotland — Gordon Strachan is leaving his role as Scotland coach after nearly five years in charge following the national team's failure to reach the 2018 World Cup.

Scotland finished third in its qualifying group behind England and Slovakia, and hasn't been at a major tournament since the World Cup in 1998.

The Scottish Football Association said after a boarding meeting on Thursday that "it was agreed that a new national coach should be recruited to provide fresh impetus."

Strachan, a former midfielder for Scotland, Manchester United and Leeds, took charge of the national team in January 2013. His future came under serious consideration after the team took just four points from their first four matches in qualifying, but the Scots finished the campaign unbeaten in their last six matches.