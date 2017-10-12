Georgia Tech, Miami matching up for ACC Coastal lead

Georgia Tech (3-1, 2-0 ACC) at No. 11 Miami (4-0, 2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Line: Miami by 5 1/2.

Series record: Tied, 11-11.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The winner gets outright possession of first place in the ACC's Coastal Division, plus the head-to-head tiebreaker. Georgia Tech would likely return to the AP Top 25 with a win, and Miami would figure to have a shot at moving into the top 10.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Tech offensive line vs. Miami defensive line. It's always the same when facing the Yellow Jackets: How a defence does against the Georgia Tech, triple-option, cut-blocking scheme will essentially decide which team wins. Miami has seemed to figure out ways in recent years to handle the Yellow Jackets, and this defensive front will have to do so again Saturday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: RB KirVonte Benson is sizzling right now, with 47 carries for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games alone. He's lost yardage on only one of those 47 carries — and that was just a 1-yard loss.

Miami: RB Travis Homer takes over as the featured back for Miami, now that leading rusher Mark Walton is out for the season with an ankle injury. Homer had two big first-down runs to help set up the game-winning, final-drive touchdown against Florida State last weekend.