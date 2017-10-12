European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues

After lifting Argentina into the World Cup, Lionel Messi goes back to the business of helping Barcelona maintain its dominant start in the Spanish league.

Barcelona will be looking for an eighth straight win when it makes its first visit to Atletico Madrid's new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

But Barcelona will have to deal with the fatigue of top players who made grueling trips to World Cup qualifiers, including Luis Suarez and Messi, whose hat trick in Ecuador secured Argentina's place in Russia next year.

Barcelona has a five-point lead over Sevilla and is six points in front of unbeaten Atletico and Valencia.

Sevilla plays at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, while Valencia is at Real Betis on Sunday.

Defending champion Real Madrid, seven points off the lead, plays at Getafe on Saturday.

— By Tales Azzoni in Madrid.

ITALY

It's a big weekend in Serie A with all of the league's biggest clubs going head to head.

Six-time defending champion Juventus opens the action against fourth-placed Lazio followed by leader Napoli's visit to Roma on Saturday.

High-scoring Napoli has notched at least three goals in all seven of its Serie A matches, but could face a stiffer test against in-form Roma goalkeeper Alisson.

Sunday's action is highlighted by the Milan derby.

AC Milan is in desperate need of a win after dropping to seventh place following consecutive 2-0 losses to Sampdoria and Roma.

While the Rossoneri are still learning to play together after a summer that brought in an entire squad of new players, third-placed Inter has appeared much more solid under new manager Luciano Spalletti and sits seven points ahead of Milan.

— By Andrew Dampf in Rome.

FRANCE

Defending champion Monaco is under early pressure in the title race and faces a tough match at Lyon on Friday.

Monaco, which has slipped three points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, will almost certainly be without star striker Radamel Falcao.

Falcao has made a blistering start with 12 goals, but will likely be rested by coach Leonardo Jardim after playing for Colombia on Tuesday night in World Cup qualifying.

PSG coach Unai Emery must decide whether to rest his South American stars. Neymar played for Brazil and Edinson Cavani scored for Uruguay.

Emery could start with Kylian Mbappe up front when PSG plays away to struggling Dijon on Saturday.

Mbappe will be much fresher, having gone on as only a late substitute in France's home win against Belarus on Tuesday.

Meawhile, third-placed Marseille looks for a fourth straight win when it travels to Strasbourg.

— By Jerome Pugmire in Paris

GERMANY

Jupp Heynckes' fourth stint in charge of Bayern Munich begins with a visit from struggling Freiburg on Saturday.

The 72-year-old Heynckes, who was coaxed out of retirement after Carlo Ancelotti was fired, has the challenge of getting the side to play fluidly as a team after lacklustre performances. Bayern is already five points behind Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund after seven rounds.

There should not be a problem for Bayern. Freiburg has never won in 17 games in Munich, while the last 13 all ended in defeat.

Dortmund hosts Leipzig with most of the attention focused off the pitch following the disturbances that overshadowed the sides' previous meeting in Dortmund.

In February, Leipzig fans were attacked with stones and bottles, police officers were injured, and visiting players and officials were confronted with derogatory chants and banners in the stadium. Police opened 214 cases, leading to criminal proceedings in 168.

Dortmund, unbeaten in 41 league games at home, is aiming to maintain its best-ever start to the Bundesliga.

By Ciaran Fahey in Berlin.

