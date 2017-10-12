Colts-Titans Capsule

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (9), PASS (28)

TITANS Defence — OVERALL (21), RUSH (18), PASS (23)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Colts have won 11 straight in series and 16 of 17. Colts coach Chuck Pagano is 10-0 against Titans. ... Titans just 4-11 against Colts at current stadium. ... Colts QB Jacoby Brissett threw for 314 yards and ran for TD last week. Brissett is NFL's only QB to throw for more than 950 yards (997) and run for three or more TDs (3). ... Colts RB Frank Gore has four TDs rushing in past three games at Titans. Gore ranks seventh in NFL history with 13,304 yards rushing. ... Colts rookie RB Marlon Mack ran for career-high 91 yards and had TD rushing last week. ... Colts WR T.Y. Hilton had seven catches for 177 yards receiving last week. ... Indy rookie S Malik Hooker tied for second in NFL with three interceptions. ... Colts K Adam Vinatieri kicked four field goals last week, including 51-yarder for winner in overtime. Ten of Vinatieri's 24 winning field goals in final minute of fourth quarter or overtime came in OT. Both marks are NFL records. ... Titans DT Jurrell Casey will play 100th career game. Casey has three sacks in past three games against AFC South. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota has 889 yards passing with six TDs and two interceptions in past three games with Colts. Mariota did not play last week with strained hamstring. ... Titans QB Matt Cassel threw for 257 yards with four TDs in last game against Colts while with Chiefs on Oct. 9, 2011. ... Titans RB DeMarco Murray has TD in past three games against Colts with 264 yards from scrimmage. Murray has 100 yards rushing or more and TD in two of past three home games against AFC South. ... Titans WR Rishard Matthews has 20 catches for 272 yards and two TDs in past three home games. ... Titans TE Phillip Supernaw had first career TD reception last week. ... Titans LB Erik Walden had 23 sacks in four seasons with Colts. ... Fantasy Tip: Murray and Titans will try to run early and often no matter who's at QB.

By The Associated Press