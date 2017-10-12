Syracuse hosts No. 2 Clemson eyeing an upset

Clemson is on an 11-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the nation, has won a school-record 12 straight on an opponent's home field, and is 4-0 against the Orange since Syracuse joined the ACC.

"The odds are against us, but we'll be there Friday night," Orange coach Dino Babers said. "We'll see what happens."

Other things to know when No. 2 Clemson plays at Syracuse on Friday night:

BRYANT'S BACK: Clemson QB Kelly Bryant sprained his left ankle last week against Wake Forest, left the game in the third quarter, and was limited in practice early this week. Swinney said Bryant likely will start, but backups Zerrick Cooper, a redshirt freshman, and freshman Hunter Johnson are ready if needed.

THIRD DOWN SHUTDOWN: The Orange defence ranks sixth nationally and third in the ACC in third-down conversion percentage defence (24.7), and it's tied for third nationally in defensive three-and-outs, averaging 6.5 per game.

Against these Tigers, it might not matter.

"When you play a team like that, you can stop them on third down but they can go explosive on you on first and second down," Babers said. "These guys are faster than us. If they get out there, we're not going to catch them. We can't let them get out there."

CLUTCH RECEIVERS: When Clemson needs to pick up a first down on third down, it looks to receiver Hunter Renfrow. The junior wideout has a team-high 29 catches this season, 10 on third-down plays that went for first downs. That's the fourth-best total in the country, with the national leader lining up against Clemson this week in Syracuse's Philips. Philips has 16 third-down catches, 11 going for first downs.

Defence RULES: Clemson is ranked eighth nationally in total defence, limiting opponents to an average of 264.3 yards per game. More significantly, the Tigers have given up just eight touchdowns all season and no team has scored more than seven points against them through three periods.

COME ONE, COME SOMEBODY: Since the heady days of Donovan McNabb and Dwight Freeney two decades ago, Syracuse has struggled at the gate at home. After Syracuse joined the ACC in 2013, Clemson was the first league foe to visit the Carrier Dome and the game drew 48,961 fans, just shy of a sellout. That's the second-best turnout of this century at the Orange's indoor home, eclipsed only by the 49,033 that turned out for Virginia Tech in 2000. Clemson won its second visit to the dome two years ago, 37-27, and only 36,736 showed up to see the top-ranked team in the nation.

___

AP Sports Writer Pete Iacobelli in South Carolina contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By John Kekis, The Associated Press