AP source: Canadiens place defenceman Streit on waivers

A person with direct knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press the Montreal Canadiens have placed veteran defenceman Mark Streit on waivers.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Thursday because the Canadiens have not announced the move.

The abrupt move comes four months after Montreal signed the 39-year-old Streit to a one-year, $700,000 contract after he won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh last season.

They made the move to restock a depleted group of defenceman. Andrei Markov left to play in his native Russia, Alexei Emelin was claimed in the NHL expansion draft and Nathan Beaulieu was traded to Buffalo.