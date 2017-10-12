Classic fall: Indians' Series hopes dashed by early exit

Nothing is guaranteed. Nothing is promised.

The Indians won 102 games in the regular season, strung together the AL's longest winning streak in 116 years and entered the post-season as the league's top seed in a four-week tournament where the madness can match anything that happens in March.

The post-season will go without them.

"It absolutely stinks," said closer Cody Allen. "It's like you're a kid and you go to the amusement park and you stay for 10 minutes and you have to leave."

The sudden exit was quickly followed by questions about Corey Kluber's health. An 18-game winner, the expected Cy Young winner and the AL's best pitcher from April through September, Kluber was ordinary in October. Actually, he wasn't that good.

Kluber didn't get the past the fourth inning in either start against the Yankees, and after downplaying the idea that the right-hander's tricky back might be bothering him again, Francona said the ace was "fighting a lot" on the mound.

In hindsight, Francona's decision not to start Kluber in Game 1 may have been a warning sign. Francona's explanation at the time was that he wanted Kluber in case there was a Game 5, but that reasoning went against everything the revered manager had preached all season, evoking his "win today" mantra ad nauseum.

But while Francona may be getting second-guessed, the bottom line is that Cleveland's best players didn't delivers.

Kluber posted a 12.79 ERA and gave up four homers in 6 1-3 innings. All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and MVP candidate Jose went a combined 4 for 38 in the series, often flailing at pitches out of the strike zone. Jason Kipnis didn't hit, Edwin Encarnacion missed two games with a sprained ankle and no one else stepped up.

While Lindor and Ramirez represent the team's youthful core, the Indians have major off-season decisions to make with some important veterans like Brantley, Tomlin and first baseman Carlos Santana. Jay Bruce, whose acquisition in an August trade made the club stronger, will hit the free agent market as will dependable relievers Bryan Shaw and Joe Smith.

Brantley's situation is the most delicate. The team has a $12 million contract option on the 30-year-old for 2018, and must weigh whether he's worth it after being limited to 101 games over the past two seasons because of injuries.

The key piece when Cleveland traded CC Sabathia to Milwaukee nine years ago, Brantley blossomed into one of the league's best all-around players as the Indians grew into contenders.

He can't imagine playing for another team.

"I started a quest back in 2009," Brantley said. "I want to finish it the right way. I don't want to go out like this if it's my choice. It's not."

