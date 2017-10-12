Kentucky's 2nd-year players help freshmen got comfortable

"But the leadership can come from anybody, it doesn't have to come from veterans. I've had it different ways here."

Calipari makes it clear he's expecting a lot from the 6-9 Gabriel, who started 23 of 38 games last season. He averaged 4.6 points and 4.8 rebounds and looks to be more aggressive rebounding and scoring after shooting just 41 per cent from the field.

Kentucky's most intriguing returnee might be 6-5 guard Diallo, a January enrollee who dressed but didn't play. At one point last spring he appeared to be leaning toward entering the NBA Draft without playing a minute for the Wildcats before deciding to return and get needed court time.

"I feel more like a sophomore, honestly," Diallo said. "I'm very anxious, very confident and just can't wait to get out there and play a full season again. Just show what kind of player I am and what kind of person I am as well."

Diallo, Gabriel and Killeya-Jones are providing Kentucky's freshmen a support system on and off the court.

"If it wasn't for Wenyen and Tai, I'd be struggling right now," 6-11 Nick Richards said, noting how they've helped him understand Calipari's system along with showing him around campus.

In both cases, the second-year players are stressing patience adapting to college life and basketball, a lesson learned from being newcomers themselves a year ago. The difference now is they're expected to speak up more through their performance and in the locker room.

"It's definitely a big jump, but nothing too crazy," said the 6-10 Jones, who played in 15 games last season. "It's more than being a teacher; it's just pointing out small things.

"Obviously, these guys are high-level players and athletes and understand what's going on already. But the small things such as rotations and things that they haven't been through, we're just helping with what's going on."

By Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press