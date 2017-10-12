Chiefs dialing up creative offence to stay 1 step ahead

That doesn't appear to be the case anymore.

Alex Smith has never been considered a superstar, but his running ability combined with an uncanny knack for avoiding turnovers has allowed Reid to put his quarterback in unique situations.

Like the pistol. Or the kind of read-options that fans are accustomed to seeing on Saturdays.

Throw in the versatility of Hunt out of the backfield, the ability of Kelce to catch screen passes while also stretching the field, and the world-class sprinting speed of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and you have a trio of playmakers that allow Reid and Nagy to try out just about anything.

Jet sweeps. Shovel passes. Laterals and traps and all kinds of misdirection.

"Their video is really impressive, and analytically — from a number standpoint — they're really impressive," said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, whose team will try to figure out the Chiefs on Sunday.

"Individually and collectively, they're doing it at a high level," he said. "They have balance. They're running the ball. They have a young, talented runner who is doing a good job. It's a lot of things going on well with the Kansas City Chiefs."

The numbers bear that out, too. The Chiefs are second in the NFL in total offence, lead the league in yards per play and points per game, and are third in time of possession. The balance is evident when you consider they're second in the NFL in yards rushing and ninth in yards passing.

All that creativity has also come in handy as the Chiefs have dealt with a rash of injuries.

They have yet to have their entire offensive line healthy, and figure to have missing pieces again Sunday with right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif still out with a knee injury and centre Mitch Morse limited by a foot injury. Wide receiver Chris Conley was lost for the season last Sunday with a ruptured Achilles' tendon, while running back Spencer Ware went down in the preseason with a knee injury.

Reid mostly dismisses any notion that things are markedly different this year, but he does accept that defences have begun trying new wrinkles to slow the Chiefs down.

"More in the run-game stuff than the pass game," he said, "but everyone has their own flare."

Including the Chiefs, where Reid's creativity is keeping them one step ahead.

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press