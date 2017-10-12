Cederstrom, Winters to be umpire crew chiefs in LCS

NEW YORK — Gary Cederstrom will be the umpire crew chief for the AL Championship Series and Mike Winters will handle the duties for the NLCS.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Thursday. The ALCS begins Friday night when the New York Yankees visit the Houston Astros, and the NLCS starts Saturday at Dodger Stadium when Los Angeles hosts either Washington or the Chicago Cubs.

Joining Cederstrom on the ALCS crew will be Mark Carlson, Chad Fairchild, Chris Guccione, Jerry Meals, Jim Reynolds and Hunter Wendelstedt.

The NLCS crew includes Lance Barksdale, Eric Cooper, Alfonso Marquez, Todd Tichenor, Bill Welke and Jim Wolf.