Florida State guard Dickerson out for rest of season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State's Landon Dickerson has had his season cut short for the second straight year.

Coach Jimbo Fisher said Thursday that the sophomore left guard will have surgery on his right ankle Friday. He was injured during the Seminoles' 24-20 loss to No. 11 Miami on Oct. 7.

Dickerson, who had started in the Seminoles' first four games, started seven games last season before suffering a knee injury and missing the final five.

Derrick Kelly will move to left guard, and redshirt freshman Josh Ball will take over Kelly's spot at left tackle.