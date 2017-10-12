QMJHL Roundup: Remparts beat Tigres in OT

QUEBEC — Benjamin Gagne scored his second goal 26 seconds into overtime to complete the comeback as the Quebec Remparts downed the Victoriaville Tigres 5-4 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Quebec trailed 4-1 heading into the third before Gagne sparked the comeback with his first of the night. Mikael Robidoux made it a one-goal game soon after and Olivier Garneau forced overtime with a goal at 18:49.

Sam Dunn scored in the second period to round out the Remparts (7-1-0) offence.

Maxime Comtoise struck three times for the Tigres (5-2-0) while Pascal Laberge had a goal and two assists. Mathieu Sevigny chipped in with three helpers.