ICC in favour of test, ODI leagues; to trial 4-day tests

The ODI series will become a direct qualification pathway to the World Cup. In the first edition of the league each team will play four home and four away series — each comprising three ODIs — and all teams will play each other from the second edition onward.

Manohar congratulated ICC members for "putting the interests of the development of the game first" in an oblique reference to the leagues' long and fraught development.

"This means fans around the world can enjoy international cricket knowing every game counts and in the case of the ODI league, it counts toward qualification to the Cricket World Cup," he said.

Richardson also referred to the difficulty in getting the leagues off the ground while interest in the long-form game has seemed to dwindle, partly because of the rise of Twenty20 leagues.

"The ICC Board decision today means we can now go and finalize a playing schedule for the first edition as well as the points system, hosting arrangements and competition terms," Richardson said. "Every test in the news league will be a five-day test format, however, throughout our discussions about the future of test cricket it became clear that whilst context is crucial we must also consider alternatives and trial alternatives that may support the future viability of tests."

That, he said, was the basis of the decision to trial four-day tests, though he indicated that move had considerably less than unanimous support from member nations.

"The trial is exactly that, a trial," Richardson said, "just in the same way day-night tests and technology have been trialed by members.

"Four-day tests will also provide the new test-playing countries with more opportunities to play in the longer version of the game against more experienced opponents which, in turn, will help them to hone their skills and close the gap with the nine ranked teams."

ICC member nations will be able to schedule four-day tests by bilateral agreement until the next World Cup in 2019, but playing conditions have yet to be finalized.

By Steve McMorran, The Associated Press