The Latest: UNC probe results in NCAA sanctions for 2 people

The Latest on the NCAA ruling on North Carolina's multi-year academic case (all times local):
10:35 a.m.
Only two people at North Carolina ultimately received NCAA sanctions in the multi-year academic case.
Former department chairman Julius Nyang'oro and retired office administrator Deborah Crowder were charged with refusing to co-operate with the NCAA probe. Nyang'oro refused to interview with NCAA investigators after the case was reopened in 2014. Crowder reconsidered and interviewed with investigators in May.
Nyang'oro received a five-year show-cause penalty lasting until Oct. 12, 2022. Crowder was not punished, but the NCAA says it is making note of her initial lack of co-operation.
The school avoided major penalties Friday when the NCAA said it "could not conclude" academic violations took place. The investigation's focus was on independent study-style courses in the formerly named African and Afro-American Studies department chaired by Nyang'oro.
___
10:20 a.m.
North Carolina has avoided major penalties after an NCAA infractions committee panel "could not conclude" there were academic violations in the multi-year case focused on irregular courses.
The NCAA released its report Friday morning. The panel said it found only two violations out of five charges the school originally faced: a failure-to-co-operate charge against two people tied to the problem courses in the formerly named African and Afro-American Studies department.
___
9:40 a.m.
The NCAA has announced that the infractions committee panel handling North Carolina's multi-year case will release its public report Friday morning.
It's a long-awaited step for both the school and NCAA. Investigators first arrived at UNC more than seven years ago in a football probe that ultimately spawned this case focused on irregular courses featuring significant athlete enrollments.
While a ruling could provide resolution, the delay-filled case could still linger if UNC pursues an appeal or legal action in response to potential penalties that could include fines, probation, post-season bans or vacated wins and championships.
The school faces five top-level charges, including lack of institutional control, though no coaches are charged with wrongdoing.
The announcement comes roughly eight weeks after UNC appeared before the panel for a two-day hearing in Nashville, Tennessee.
By The Associated Press
