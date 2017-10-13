The Latest: UNC probe results in NCAA sanctions for 2 people

___

9:40 a.m.

The NCAA has announced that the infractions committee panel handling North Carolina's multi-year case will release its public report Friday morning.

It's a long-awaited step for both the school and NCAA. Investigators first arrived at UNC more than seven years ago in a football probe that ultimately spawned this case focused on irregular courses featuring significant athlete enrollments.

While a ruling could provide resolution, the delay-filled case could still linger if UNC pursues an appeal or legal action in response to potential penalties that could include fines, probation, post-season bans or vacated wins and championships.

The school faces five top-level charges, including lack of institutional control, though no coaches are charged with wrongdoing.

The announcement comes roughly eight weeks after UNC appeared before the panel for a two-day hearing in Nashville, Tennessee.

By The Associated Press