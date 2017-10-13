Countdown on: Texas-OU is first Herman-Riley coaching duel

Four years ago, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley was coaching quarterbacks at East Carolina, a year before his first crack at offensive co-ordinator. He filled that role the past two years under Bob Stoops, and now is the youngest head coach in the Bowl Subdivision at 34.

Riley, also familiar with the Longhorns as a Texas native and former walk-on at Texas Tech, and the 42-year-old Herman have already made some history. The last time both coaches were leading their teams into the Texas-OU game for the first time, it was 1947.

"It'll be an emotional game because it's OU-Texas, not because of anything else for me," Riley said. "I've enjoyed being a part of the game the last couple of years, learned a lot about it and how it's different."

Story lines for the 112th meeting in the Red River rivalry, and 89th straight in Dallas:

BOOMER BOUNCE-BACK

Mayfield's Heisman Trophy hopes might have taken a hit in the 38-31 loss to the Cyclones, just the second for Oklahoma against Iowa State in 56 years. He had two touchdown passes in the first nine minutes, but didn't throw another. The Sooners produced just one touchdown after his 13-yard scoring run late in the second quarter. But another big game a year after engineering a 45-40 win over Texas could get him back on track.

EHLINGER ON THE RUN

Texas freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger can be a bruising runner when he puts his head down or rips through arm tackles. It's a critical element to the Texas offence behind a patchwork offensive line. The Sooners will want to limit Ehlinger's ability to move the chains with his legs.

"Toughest guy on your team has got to be your quarterback because that's the nature of your football team," offensive co-ordinator Tim Beck said.

TEXAS FORCING TURNOVERS

Mayfield hasn't thrown an interception but will lock up with a secondary that is picking them off in droves. Safety DeShon Elliott has a nation-leading five in the last three games. Holton Hill has two. Those two have combined to return three of those picks for touchdowns.

ABOUT THAT OU CLOCK

Elliott said he noticed that the OU helmet on the countdown clock is frequently upside down. "I don't know who does it, but for some reason it happens," Elliott said. "You can't wait for that game, because every game is a big game, but that game ..."

___

By Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press