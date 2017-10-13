Virginia looks to keep rolling in visit to reeling UNC

"I take a lot of pride in what we do, so I do get frustrated," Fedora said. "I want our guys to be perfect and I want to put them in position where they can be perfect. . We're trying not to leave any stone unturned to try to give these guys another opportunity to be successful."

Some things to know about Saturday's Virginia-UNC game:

PLAY CALLS: With UNC's offence sputtering, coach Larry Fedora said he plans to be more involved in play-calling duties going forward. Fedora made his name as an offensive co-ordinator at Oklahoma State and Florida before becoming Southern Mississippi's head coach. Speaking Monday, Fedora described it as weighing in more between possessions but added: "I'm not saying I'm taking over the offence."

THIRD-DOWN RATE: One of the overlooked stats from North Carolina's traditionally strong offence has been its third-down conversion rate, which stood at 47 per cent over the previous two seasons. But the offence ranks 121st out of 129 Bowl Subdivision programs in that category at 29.8 per cent. It's been especially bad in the past two games, with the Tar Heels have gone three-and-out on 13 of 27 drives against Georgia Tech and Notre Dame — including five straight three-and-outs to open the loss to the Fighting Irish.

GROUND CONTROL: The Cavaliers have relied largely on a short passing game to help limit pressure on QB Kurt Benkert and makeup for the absence of a reliable running game, but Jordan Ellis ran for 96 yards in a victory over Duke and earns plaudits from his line from how hard he runs? Could Virginia be on the verge of getting two-dimensional?

BIG PLAYS ALLOWED: UNC's defence continues to offset defensive improvements by having breakdowns that allow for long touchdowns. The Tar Heels have surrendered eight touchdowns of at least 30 yards in their five losses, with half of those going for at least 63 yards. That can't continue if UNC wants to avoid its first 0-4 ACC start since 2006.

