Spring makes big changes for Olympic season

Spring, a dual Canadian-Australian citizen, is aiming to make his third Olympics. He competed for Australia at the 2010 Games before getting his Canadian citizenship in 2013 and racing for the red and white at the 2014 Sochi Games.

He finished seventh in the two-man competition in Russia and was 13th in the four-man.

Aside from his lifestyle adjustments, Spring said he has also been focusing on the new team motto of "fun is fast."

"We need to remind ourselves that we're just bobsledding," he said. "Really what we're doing here is pretty insignificant in the grand scheme of what's going on in the world. Let's just have a good time because you never know when this could end and (we) could not be bobsledding again. We want to look back on these years and actually say, 'Man we had a lot of fun.' Instead of 'Ugh, it was such a grind' and not enjoying what we're doing.

"Let's have fun first and then the results will come."

The decision to live out of his van — which has a bed, cabinet, fridge, sink, solar panels on the roof and racks for his surfboard — has been in the works for two years.

Spring said he wanted to "make sure I know that every moment and every day is important and it's like a gift."

"Instead of filling my life up with material things and stuff, I want to enrich my life more with memories and people that matter to me most, good conversation," he added.

The Canadian team is heading to Pyeongchang, South Korea — the site of the 2018 Olympics — next week for six days of training and to get a feel for the track.

The World Cup schedule starts Nov. 5 in Lake Placid. Spring placed third in both the two- and four-man races last year.

As for his van, it will stay in Whistler at the sliding track where he works in the off-season. Spring plans to take a road trip to California after the Olympics.

"It's not all Instagram worthy," he said. "There's some rough nights in there."

By Ryan McKenna, The Canadian Press