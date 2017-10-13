Christopher Bell earns Xfinity Series ride with Joe Gibbs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joe Gibbs Racing has hired Christopher Bell to drive full-time in the Xfinity Series next season.

Bell currently drive for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series and is racing for this season's championship. The 22-year-old leads the point standings headed into Saturday's race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bell opened the year by winning the Chili Bowl. Once he got into trucks, he won five races.

Bell has been a fixture in the Toyota Racing Development program since his USAC championship in 2013.