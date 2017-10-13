Los Angeles honours Tommy Lasorda as Dodgers enter NLCS

LOS ANGELES — As the Dodgers head into Game 1 of the NL Championship Series, the Los Angeles City Council has honoured former manager Tommy Lasorda with a celebration of his recent 90th birthday.
Council members praised Lasorda during Friday's meeting and presented him a certificate of appreciation.
Lasorda said he feels like he was born in Los Angeles and thinks of himself as a real Angeleno.
He closed by saying, "Thank you for the honour and may God bless each and every one of you — and if the Dodgers don't win this time I think I'm going to kill myself!"
The chamber erupted in laughter and applause.
The Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.
By The Associated Press
