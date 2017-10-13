Suns sign 6-10 French forward Tidjan Keita

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have signed 6-foot-10 Frenchman Tidjan Keita.

The 20-year-old forward from Paris, with a 7-3 wingspan, was not selected this year after declaring for the draft. He took part in a pre-draft workout with the Suns this year. He played for the Toronto Raptors' entry in this year's Las Vegas summer league.

The addition leaves the Suns with 19 players on their roster. They open their season next Wednesday night at home against Portland.

By The Associated Press