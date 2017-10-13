Penny, No. 19 San Diego State eager to face Boise State

RIVALRY?: This is the fifth meeting between the schools and the series is tied 2-2. While SDSU's players are stoked to play the Broncos, coach Rocky Long isn't getting caught up in the hype.

"I don't think the two schools have played each other enough to have developed a rivalry to this point," Long said. "I mean, to develop a rival, you have to play each other a lot of times and I think we've played each other four times total. That's a long way from being a rivalry. I would say our rivals are Fresno State."

Bryan Harsin was in his first season as BSU's coach when the Broncos rallied from a 20-0 second-quarter deficit to beat San Diego State 38-29 in Boise in 2014.

"I think every week's rivalry week for us," Harsin said. "That's just the mindset. You're going to get everybody's best. I hope we give our best every single time we play. San Diego State's a good football team. When we go out there and do what we're capable of doing, we're a good football team."

PENNY: The senior is second nationally in rushing yards with 993 and third in rushing yards per game at 165.5. Penny had a highlight-reel play last Saturday night when he lowered his shoulder and slammed into UNLV's Tim Hough, knocking the cornerback to the ground on his way to a 25-yard gain in a 41-10 win.

Noting that Penny has more rushing yards by himself than nearly two-thirds of Division I teams, Harsin said: "We've got to wrap up, we've got to get two to three guys to him and you've got to be physical at the point of attack with him."

BSU's QBs: Brett Rypien is getting back on track after leading the Broncos to a 24-7 win at BYU. The Broncos also have Montell Cozart, a graduate transfer from Kansas who is a dual threat.

"It makes it more difficult to get ready to play them because both quarterbacks are very good players and both quarterbacks have a little different expertise," Long said. "So when they alternate them and bring them in, it's not an entirely different offence but what they emphasize on offence is different depending on which quarterback is in there. Basically, you're getting ready for two teams in the same week."

HARSIN'S TAKE: Harsin recalls how physical the Broncos were in rallying to beat SDSU in 2014 and knows it will be a big key Saturday night.

"This is a well-rounded football team. This is not just Rashaad Penny and the offence," said Harsin, who noted that SDSU has 17 sacks, eight interceptions and two kickoff returns for touchdowns. "It's a really good opportunity for us. They're really good at what they do. We have to be really good at what we do when we play them."

