Pacers pick up options for Turner, Sabonis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers have picked up team options on the contracts of centre Myles Turner and forward Domantas Sabonis.

The option for the 21-year-old Turner is for a fourth year. The Pacers hope the 6-foot-11 youngster will become the long-term face of the franchise. Last season, he averaged 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds and was second in the league in blocks (172).

The Pacers picked up a third-year option for Sabonis, a 2016 first-round draft pick who was traded to Indiana by Oklahoma City along with Victor Oladipo as part of the deal for Paul George.

