Rested Dodgers welcome weary Cubs in compelling NLCS rematch

Los Angeles rolled into the NLCS with a sweep of Arizona , while the Cubs were stretched to the limit by the Nationals. Chicago manager Joe Maddon used seven pitchers in Game 5 of the NLDS, but the Cubs likely have the pitching depth to get through the weekend.

"It's very interesting once again," Maddon said of the rematch. "(The Dodgers) are different, because they really overcame the inability to (hit) against lefties. They are better. They made some nice moves. ... They always have a good bullpen. They have Mr. Kershaw, obviously, and now they have (Yu) Darvish. Listen, we just went through Strasburg and Scherzer. I mean, that's no day at the beach, either. When you get to this time of the year, you really have to be prepared to beat good pitching, which they have."

Here are more things to think about this weekend at Dodger Stadium:

WEARY CUBS: Chicago's charter flight didn't leave the Washington airport until 4 a.m. Eastern time, and it was diverted to Albuquerque due to a medical issue with a family member of an unnamed player. The flight had to take on a new crew during its stop, which meant the Cubs weren't expected to get to LA until shortly before 12 p.m. Pacific time.

DIFFERENT YEAR: Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead on Chicago in last year's NLCS before losing the final three games, failing to hit a homer in all three defeats. The Dodgers think they're better equipped to counter the Cubs this season with additions include rookie cleanup hitter Cody Bellinger , a much-improved Yasiel Puig and an extraordinarily deep group of pitchers, including starter Kenta Maeda as a right-handed specialist in the bullpen.

EARLIER THIS YEAR: The Cubs and Dodgers haven't faced each other since late May, when Los Angeles swept a three-game series at Dodger Stadium despite facing Jon Lester, John Lackey and Jake Arrieta in consecutive starts. The Dodgers won four of six overall during the regular season against Chicago.

SLEEPING BATS: The Cubs outlasted the Nats despite batting .180 in the series and getting outscored 20-17. They scored nine runs on only nine hits in the Game 5 clincher. That level of production probably won't cut it against the Dodgers' deep pitching staff and resourceful lineup.

START ME UP: Roberts announced two decisions on starting pitchers before he knew the Dodgers' opponent. Kershaw is on the mound for the opener, and All-Star left-hander Alex Wood will pitch Game 4. Roberts hadn't decided whether Darvish or Rich Hill would pitch Game 2, but the other will pitch Game 3. Darvish has faced the Cubs only once in his big-league career. Wood went 16-3 in the regular season, but didn't pitch in the NLDS thanks to the Dodgers' sweep, which means he'll hit the mound in Chicago on 21 days' rest.

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press