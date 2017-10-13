Massachusetts firefighter Matt Parziale wins US Mid-Amateur

Sports 06:30 PM

ATLANTA — Matt Parziale won the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship on Friday, routing Josh Nichols 8 and 6 in the 36-hole final to earn spots next year in the U.S. Open and Masters

The 30-year-old Parziale, a firefighter from Brockton, Massachusetts, had 10 birdies — eight during the morning 18 — over 30 holes at Capital City Golf Club's Crabapple Course.

Last week, the USGA announced that the U.S. Mid-Amateur winner would earn a spot in the U.S. Open, set for June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

"At the time, I didn't know I would be the one going, but I'm very fortunate to have that opportunity now," Parziale said. "I'm very excited for the upcoming year."

Parziale's margin of victory matched the third-largest in championship history. The 2017 Massachusetts Amateur champion's 7-under 63 in the morning 18 — with the usual match-play concessions — was the best score in a U.S. Mid-Amateur final since the USGA switched the format to 36 holes in 2001.

The 26-year-old Nichols is a wedding caterer in Kernersville, North Carolina.

"I didn't play that bad," Nichols said. "He played amazing. Even great golf couldn't keep up."

By The Associated Press

Massachusetts firefighter Matt Parziale wins US Mid-Amateur

Sports 06:30 PM

ATLANTA — Matt Parziale won the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship on Friday, routing Josh Nichols 8 and 6 in the 36-hole final to earn spots next year in the U.S. Open and Masters

The 30-year-old Parziale, a firefighter from Brockton, Massachusetts, had 10 birdies — eight during the morning 18 — over 30 holes at Capital City Golf Club's Crabapple Course.

Last week, the USGA announced that the U.S. Mid-Amateur winner would earn a spot in the U.S. Open, set for June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

"At the time, I didn't know I would be the one going, but I'm very fortunate to have that opportunity now," Parziale said. "I'm very excited for the upcoming year."

Parziale's margin of victory matched the third-largest in championship history. The 2017 Massachusetts Amateur champion's 7-under 63 in the morning 18 — with the usual match-play concessions — was the best score in a U.S. Mid-Amateur final since the USGA switched the format to 36 holes in 2001.

The 26-year-old Nichols is a wedding caterer in Kernersville, North Carolina.

"I didn't play that bad," Nichols said. "He played amazing. Even great golf couldn't keep up."

By The Associated Press

Massachusetts firefighter Matt Parziale wins US Mid-Amateur

Sports 06:30 PM

ATLANTA — Matt Parziale won the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship on Friday, routing Josh Nichols 8 and 6 in the 36-hole final to earn spots next year in the U.S. Open and Masters

The 30-year-old Parziale, a firefighter from Brockton, Massachusetts, had 10 birdies — eight during the morning 18 — over 30 holes at Capital City Golf Club's Crabapple Course.

Last week, the USGA announced that the U.S. Mid-Amateur winner would earn a spot in the U.S. Open, set for June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

"At the time, I didn't know I would be the one going, but I'm very fortunate to have that opportunity now," Parziale said. "I'm very excited for the upcoming year."

Parziale's margin of victory matched the third-largest in championship history. The 2017 Massachusetts Amateur champion's 7-under 63 in the morning 18 — with the usual match-play concessions — was the best score in a U.S. Mid-Amateur final since the USGA switched the format to 36 holes in 2001.

The 26-year-old Nichols is a wedding caterer in Kernersville, North Carolina.

"I didn't play that bad," Nichols said. "He played amazing. Even great golf couldn't keep up."

By The Associated Press