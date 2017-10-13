Panarin gets 1st goal, Blue Jackets rally to top Rangers 3-1

"I'm not going to say I deserved the bounce, but the way the first period ended, I needed something to keep me going," Jones said.

The Blue Jackets opened the third with an 11-0 shot advantage in the first six minutes but couldn't solve Lundqvist until Panarin broke the tie after dancing around New York defenders. Tortorella said it was one of the best periods the Blue Jackets have played this season.

"They totally dominated us in the third period," Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. "We definitely have to get our game in order. It's there for spurts, it's there for minutes but in this league, a competitive league like it is, you have to play for 60 minutes, and we're not doing that right now."

Lundqvist lamented the Rangers' inability to finish games.

"It's tough," he said. "We've been coming up short two games in a row where it's right there for us (but) we're not getting that extra play at the end to tie it up."

NOTES: Columbus had a goal waved off 29 seconds into the game because Matt Calvert backed into Lundqvist in the crease. Calvert had redirected a shot by David Savard. ... Blue Jackets D Gabriel Carlsson was injured and left the game in the third period. ... F Zac Dalpe started for the first time this season for Columbus, taking the place of Markus Hannikainen, who was a healthy scratch. Dalpe was scratched the first two games. ... Blue Jackets F Boone Jenner is still out with an injury. He hasn't played yet this season. ... Columbus C Jordan Schroeder, returning from an injury, was sent to Cleveland of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment.

UP NEXT

New York: Hosts New Jersey on Saturday.

Columbus: Plays at Minnesota on Saturday.

By Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press