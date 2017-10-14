Man United contains Liverpool in 0-0 draw in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England — Manchester United produced another resolute containing job at Anfield to hold Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

The match-up between England's two most illustrious teams failed to deliver again, though it needed a wonder save from United goalkeeper David De Gea to earn the visitors a point and maintain their unbeaten start to the season after eight games.

De Gea stuck out his left boot to turn away Joel Matip's effort from point-blank range in one of the rare sightings of goal in a second straight Anfield stalemate in this fixture.

Liverpool was on the front foot for much of the game but couldn't pierce the wall of white United jerseys set up by coach Jose Mourinho, whose players carried out his game plan to the letter.

There will be critics who'll argue United, with its heavy spending of recent years and its prolific start to the season, should have attacked Liverpool's defence more. Mourinho would argue differently.

It was only the second time United has dropped points this season.

Mourinho usually adopts a cautious approach in big away matches and he reverted to type again, stationing Ander Herrera in front of United's back four alongside Nemanja Matic and ensuring wingers Anthony Martial and Ashley Young screened their full backs behind them.

It was reminiscent of the 0-0 between the teams at Anfield 12 months ago — Liverpool controlling possession, United happy to stifle and hit on the counter-attack — but at least there was some genuine goalmouth action this time.

De Gea's save was stunning, sticking out his left leg to keep out Matip's side-footed effort. Mohamed Salah then blazed the loose ball wide.

Later in the first half and at the other end, Romelu Lukaku was denied by Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet after the league's top scorer finally found himself with space in the penalty box.