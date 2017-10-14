Carroll gets red card as 10-man West Ham draws with Burnley

BURNLEY, England — West Ham opened the scoring in the 19th minute before being forced to hold on for a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the English Premier League on Saturday after Andy Carroll's reckless first-half dismissal.

The striker picked up two quick yellow cards for elbowing James Tarkowski in the air, then barrelling into Ben Mee moments later.

That left the Hammers with more than an hour to protect Michail Antonio's freak goal and it proved too much of a challenge. New Zealand striker Chris Wood pounced late to deny the visitors their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Antonio's opener at Turf Moor came after a muscular heave upfield from West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart.