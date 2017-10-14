Good birthday present for Girardi: Yankees still playing

HOUSTON — With a mid-October birthday, Joe Girardi hopes to always be involved with baseball on that day.

Girardi marked his 53rd birthday Saturday managing the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series in Houston.

"The most significance is we're playing during my birthday, that I'm not home," Girardi said before the game. "I'm happy we're still playing, so that's a good birthday present."

While he hadn't gotten any actual presents yet, he figures his family will have something to make him dress nicer when he gets home after the series shifts back to New York for Game 3. He said they get tired of seeing him in jeans and tennis shoes.