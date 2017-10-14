Schrader rushes for 3 TDs, Butler tops Jacksonville 37-22

INDIANAPOLIS — Sam Schrader rushed for three touchdowns and Butler topped Jacksonville 37-22 on Saturday.

Schrader had scoring runs of 1, 5 and 6 yards, and finished with 74 yards on 10 carries for Butler (4-3, 2-2 Pioneer League). He also completed 1 of 2 passing attempts for 41 yards. Will Marty went 19 of 23 for 150 yards and a passing touchdown, while Duvante Lane carried it 16 times for 98 yards and a score.

Jacksonville (4-2, 2-1) was led by Lamarr Washington with 63 yards rushing and a touchdown.

The Dolphins led 15-7 midway through the second quarter on short touchdown runs by Keenan Simpson and Irvin Riley. Butler used two long drives, culminating in Schrader's 5-yard TD scamper and Marty's 18-yard touchdown toss to Pace Temple, and led 20-15 at the break.