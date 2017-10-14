New England LB Langi hospitalized after car accident

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi has been involved in a car accident in Foxborough and hospitalized.

The Patriots say Langi, a rookie from BYU, was stopped a traffic light on Friday night when he and another passenger were rear ended by another car. The team says the two "are receiving medical attention," and there is no immediate word on their condition.

Langi, 25, signed with New England as an undrafted free agent after this year's NFL draft. He's seen action in one game so far for the Patriots and has one tackle.

By The Associated Press