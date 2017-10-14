Turnovers help Connecticut hold off Temple 28-24

PHILADELPHIA — Bryant Shirreffs threw for three touchdowns, Tyler Cole had a pick-six, and Connecticut held off Temple 28-24 on Saturday to end an eight-game skid in conference play.

The Huskies defence forced two turnovers and stopped Temple on downs three times, including the Owls' final drive, which ended in an incomplete Hail Mary pass with seconds left.

Marshe Terry recovered a fumble that set up Shirrefs' 6-yard TD strike to Hergy Mayala to give Connecticut (2-4, 1-3 American Athletic Conference) its first lead at halftime, 14-7, this season.

Shirreffs, who was 18 of 28 for 105 yards, hit Arkeel Newsome on a short TD pass on the opening drive of the second half, then Cole picked off a pass by Logan Marchi and returned it 34 yards for a 28-14 lead.