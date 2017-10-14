Grier throws for 5 TDs, West Virginia beats Texas Tech 46-35

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Will Grier threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second half and West Virginia overcame an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat No. 24 Texas Tech 46-35 on Saturday.

West Virginia (4-2, 2-1) beat a ranked opponent for the first time in 10 tries.

Nic Shimonek threw four first-half TD passes for Texas Tech, but the Red Raiders (4-2, 1-2) got little going after halftime and made plenty of mistakes to enable the Mountaineers to mount their comeback.

Ka'Raun White had fourth-quarter TD catches of 32 and 17 yards to give the Mountaineers their first lead, and Grier capped the scoring with an 11-yard pass to Sills with 3:23 left.