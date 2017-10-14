Montgomery, Iowa State throttle Kansas 45-0

"We had too many errors in special teams...we've got to be able to play complementary football," Kansas coach David Beaty said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones are just two wins from bowl eligibility at the season's midway point, a result nearly every Iowa State fan would've taken in August. It's not as though Iowa State played its best game of the season either. The Cyclones simply took advantage of an inept opponent, something that a lot of Iowa State teams in recent memory might not have been able to do.

Kansas: The Jayhawks started with more turnovers (two) than plays from scrimmage (one) after they muffed a punt and threw a pick — and things actually got worse from there. Kansas, which gained just 40 yards on 30 plays in the first half, looked like a team destined to finish winless in the Big 12. "They controlled the line of scrimmage," Beaty said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa State earned five points in last week's poll. Could the Cyclones crack the Top 25 this week? Probably not — but they're getting closer.

LANNING WATCH

Iowa State senior two-way player Joel Lanning finished with a team-high 10 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. He also ran the ball eight times for 34 yards.

KEY NUMBERS

Kansas started Peyton Bender at quarterback and he finished 8 of 19 passing for 18 yards. Carter Stanley was 3 of 7 for 26 yards in garbage time. ...Moos's punts travelled a staggering 495 yards. ...Montgomery rushed for 68 yards and Kyle Kempt went 13 of 20 for 122 yards with a touchdown for Iowa State. ..Iowa State's Sheldon Croney picked up his first rushing TD, a 10-yarder, to close the scoring. ...Kansas is allowing 55.3 points per game in the Big 12, while the Cyclones have let up just 16 in league games.

HE SAID IT

"They're hard to come by," Lanning said about the shutout. "We were clicking on all cylinders on defence."

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at Texas Tech next Saturday.

Kansas will face TCU on the road next week. The Jayhawks have lost 46 consecutive games played outside of Lawrence.

By Luke Meredith, The Associated Press