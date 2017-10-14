Yale jumps out early, cruises past Holy Cross 32-0

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Kurt Rawlings threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns and Yale cruised to a 32-0 victory over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Yale (4-1) bounced back from a 28-27 loss to Dartmouth on Oct. 7 in an Ivy League opener, a game in which it led 21-0 in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs built another big first-half lead this week. Rawlings threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Michael Siragusa Jr., and the two connected on a 33-yarder just before halftime to make it 25-0. Zane Dudek ran for a 21-yard touchdown, and Matthew Oplinger sacked quarterback Peter Pujals for a first-half Yale safety.

Dudek ran for a 22-yard score to open the second half.