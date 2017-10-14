Heneghan rallies unbeaten Dartmouth past Sacred Heart, 29-26

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Jack Heneghan threw four touchdown passes and Dartmouth extended its nonconference win streak to 10 games for the first time since 1956, holding on for a 29-26 win at Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Down by 12 points in the third quarter, Heneghan put the Big Green in front with a pair of scoring passes to Emory Thompson. Heneghan, who completed 14 of 21 passes with an interception, hit Drew Hunnicutt for a 78-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

Sacred Heart's Kevin Duke was 36-of-52 passing for 330 yards and three first-half touchdowns.

Since opening the season with a 38-7 win over Stetson, Dartmouth (5-0, 1-0 Ivy) now has won four games by three points or fewer, including one-point victories over Holy Cross and Yale.