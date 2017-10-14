Stetson holds off Davidson 28-17

DELAND, Fla. — Gordon Stetson raced 95 yards for a touchdown on a third-and-10 play from Stetson's own 5-yard line with 1:02 left in the game to wrap up a 28-17 victory over Davidson on Saturday.

The Hatters (2-5, 1-3 Pioneer Football League) picked up their second straight win after a nine-game losing streak. Stetson snapped a seven-game PFL skid and extended Davidson's league losing streak to 11. The Hatters had not won a PFL game at home since 2014.

JJ Henderson gave the Hatters a 14-10 lead with an 81-yard punt return at 8:31 in the third quarter.

Davidson (2-4, 0-3) bounced back to take a 17-14 lead on Tyler Phelps' 28-yard scoring run, his second of the game.