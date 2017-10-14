Caldwell has 3TDs as NCCU holds off Gardner-Webb 24-17

DURHAM, N.C. — Chauncey Caldwell threw for two touchdowns and ran in another as North Carolina Central took an early lead and held on for a 24-17 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Caldwell was 15-of-30 passing for 333 yards. Xavier McKoy hauled in three of those for 139 yards and a score. Nique Martin also grabbed three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles took a 17-3 lead into the fourth quarter before Tyrell Maxwell broke for a 23-yard scoring run to close to 17-10.

NCCU (5-1) answered two plays later as Caldwell launched an 89-yard scoring strike to McKoy to go ahead 24-10.