Worthman scores 5 TDs; Air Force rallies past UNLV 34-30

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Quarterback Arion Worthman ran for five touchdowns, including a 1-yard plunge with 2:14 remaining and Air Force rallied from a 27-point deficit to beat UNLV 34-30 on Saturday.

The go-ahead 80-yard drive was preceded by a wild sequence in which UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers fumbled at the end of a run and the ball squirted forward some 20 yards with at least two Rebels players missing a chance to grab it before Falcons linebacker Shaquille Vereen fell on it in the end zone for a touchback.

It was the second largest comeback by Air Force (2-4, 1-2 Mountain West Conference), which overcame a 28-point deficit in a 44-38 overtime victory over Fresno State in 1996.

Worthman finished with 166 yards rushing with TD runs of 14, 1, 5 and 6 before diving in for the game-winner.

"There was never a moment in the game where I thought we were going to lose," Worthman said. "Even down 27-0, I knew we were going to find a way to win the game. We've done it before in the past. As long as it shows time on that clock, I always think we're going to win, we're going to make plays, and that's what we did today."

Rogers was 12-of-27 passing for 145 yards and ran 16 times for 148 yards and a touchdown. Lexington Thomas rushed 17 times for 91 yards, including a 55-yard score to finish off the Rebels' opening possession.

Evan Pantels added field goals of 40, 27, and 34 yards for UNLV (2-4, 1-2).

Air Force trailed 27-0 before getting on the board near the end of the first half with a 14-yard touchdown run by Worthman on a quarterback keep play.

The Falcons outscored the Rebels 27-3 in the second half to complete the comeback.

"The fumble (into the end zone) was huge," UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. "If we don't fumble that ball, we are in field goal range after a momentum play — after an (Air Force) turnover. That's a killer."