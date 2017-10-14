Western Michigan vs. Akron postponed due to flooding

Sports 05:50 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan's matchup with Akron was postponed on Saturday due to flooding on the playing field caused by heavy rains.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday afternoon.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By The Associated Press

