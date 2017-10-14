Top 25 Capsules

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Karan Higdon ran 25 yards for a touchdown for No. 17 Michigan on the first play of overtime and Tyree Kinnel intercepted a fourth-down pass in the end zone on the final play, helping the Wolverines hold off Indiana 27-20 on Saturday.

Higdon finished with 200 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, providing most of the offence for Michigan (5-1, 1-1 Big Ten) on another day when the Wolverines struggled to sustain drives. His 59-yard touchdown run with 10:25 remaining in the fourth quarter put Michigan up 20-10.

A 53-yard punt return by Indiana's J-Shun Harris to the Michigan 20 set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Ramsey to Whop Philyor with 3:27 left that cut the lead to three. Griffin Oakes tied it for Indiana (3-3, 0-3) with a 46-yard field goal as time expired.

Indiana's losing streak to Michigan is now 22 games, but the last two times the Wolverines have come to Bloomington it has gone to overtime. The Hoosiers have one victory (1987) against Michigan since 1967.