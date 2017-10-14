City beat Victory 2-1 in Melbourne A-League derby.

SYDNEY, Australia — Bruce Kamau scored his third goal in two games to lift Melbourne City to a 2-1 derby win over Melbourne Victory in Australian football's A-League, leaving the star-studded Victory without a win after two games.

The 22-year-old Kenya-born Kamau scored the winning goal in the 64th minute, climbing atop the league's scoring list after his double in City's 2-0 win over Brisbane on the opening weekend.

City's Polish marquee Marcin Budzinski and Victory's Dutch signing Leroy George had earlier scored their first A-League goals. Budzinski opened the scoring after only five minutes, running onto Nick Fitzgerald's through ball to beat goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas while George connected with Kosta Barbarouses' curling cross just before halftime.

City coach Warren George hailed Kamau as one of the A-League's rising stars.

"Even before I came to the country and saw him play for Adelaide, I thought he was an outstanding player," Joyce said. "He is certainly one that could play in the English Championship, easily.

"The demand on him is that he improves certain things in his game and goalscoring is certainly one."

City's second straight win left it atop the league ahead of Sunday games involving first round winners Newcastle and Sydney FC. Newcastle takes on Perth while defending champion Sydney meets Wellington.

The Victory are at the bottom of the league with Brisbane who lost 2-1 to Adelaide. Western Sydney stayed unbeaten when it shared a 2-2 draw with Central Coast.

Adelaide scored twice in the last five minutes to shock Brisbane who had led on an eighth minute goal to Italy's Massimo Maccarone, his first in the A-League.

That lead held until the 87th minute when Ryan Kitto equalized and Danish striker Johan Absalonsen gave Adelaide the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.