No. 6 TCU handles K-State, weather delays in 26-6 victory

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kenny Hill threw for 297 yards and ran for a touchdown, TCU's defence shut down Kansas State's ailing offence and the sixth-ranked Horned Frogs remained unbeaten with a weather-delayed 26-6 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday.

Sewo Olonilua added two short touchdown runs for the Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), whose gritty defence held the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2) without points both times they ventured into the red zone.

Kansas State was forced to play without quarterback Jesse Ertz, who was hurt in last week's double-overtime loss at Texas. Sophomore backup Alex Delton got his first start and was 11 of 29 for 146 yards, struggling to run coach Bill Snyder's complex offence against the Big 12's best defence.

The Wildcats' ground-based attack managed just 70 yards on 29 carries.

After kickoff was delayed 3 hours because of lightning, the Horned Frogs wasted little time in taking the lead. Their defence got the ball back deep in Kansas State territory, and Aaron Hicks pounded away five straight times before Hill scampered in from seven yards out for the touchdown.

Jonathan Song added a pair of field goals later in the first half.

The Wildcats' most promising drive reached the TCU 5, but they followed with a pair of penalties on Byron Pringle — including pass interference to wipe out his TD catch — before fumbling the ball away.

They had a similar meltdown late in the third quarter, when they marched inside the TCU 10. The Horned Frogs' stout defence proceeded to stuff Delton on third-and-2, and then shot through the line to bring down running back Justin Silmon on fourth-and-inches to get the ball back.

Early in the fourth quarter, another lightning spell sent the teams back to the locker room.

Only a few thousand water-logged fans were left when the teams returned to play the final 12:49, and the Horned Frogs made sure they stayed quiet. They forced a quick punt by Kansas State and breezed 65 yards downfield before Olonilua scored from one yard out for a 26-3 lead.