NIU survives scoreless 2nd half, beats Buffalo 14-13

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Marcus Childers passed for one of Northern Illinois' touchdowns and ran for the other as the Huskies held on through a scoreless second half for a 14-13 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

The Huskies (4-2, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) had two missed two field goals in the second half, but the Bulls (3-4, 1-2) failed to capitalize, missing their own field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter. The NIU defence then had an interception and forced a three-and-out on Buffalo's final two drives.

Childers finished with 224 yards passing and 79 yards rushing in his first career start. His 10-yard run gave Northern Illinois a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter and his 34-yard TD pass to Shane Wimann on the next drive gave the Huskies all the points they would need.

The Bulls cut the deficit to 14-10 with Drew Anderson's 21-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Reed and Adam Mitcheson's 22-yard field goal capped the scoring with more than 32 minutes left to play.